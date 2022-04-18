RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.23 per cent here on Monday, while only one case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, two confirmed patients were admitted to the Holy Family and Bilal Hospital each.

The report said that one patient was stable and one on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 18 were quarantined, including 16 homes and two isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that 45,180 people had been discharged after recovery out of the total 46,531 confirmed cases reported in the district so far.

As many as 6,793,954 people, including 44,712 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".