Coronaviris claims 17 more lives, 592 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and 592 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, the death toll reached 10,993, and the total infections 354,901, while 331,704 patients have recovered so far.

As per the data, provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,207 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 271 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department conducted 17,667 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tests numbers to 6.11 million.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 504,208 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres, and a total number of vaccinated people reached 14,815,052 in the province.

The Punjab Health Department urged people to contact 1033 immediately if symptoms of coronavirus appear in any person.