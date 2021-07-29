UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronaviris Claims 17 More Lives, 592 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Coronaviris claims 17 more lives, 592 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and 592 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, the death toll reached 10,993, and the total infections 354,901, while 331,704 patients have recovered so far.

As per the data, provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,207 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 271 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department conducted 17,667 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tests numbers to 6.11 million.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 504,208 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres, and a total number of vaccinated people reached 14,815,052 in the province.

The Punjab Health Department urged people to contact 1033 immediately if symptoms of coronavirus appear in any person.

Related Topics

Punjab Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

4 minutes ago

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

7 minutes ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

7 minutes ago

China raises export tariffs on steel products to p ..

7 minutes ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.