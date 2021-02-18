UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronaviris Claims 24 More Lives, 516 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Coronaviris claims 24 more lives, 516 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 24 precious lives in the last 24 hours while 516 new virus cases were reported on Thursday across Punjab taking the death toll to 5,138 across province so far.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 165,716.

The P&SHD confirmed that 288 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Sheikhupura, one in Nankana Sahib, 29 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Jhelum, 9 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 28 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chiniot, nine in Sargodha,three in Mianwali, four in Bhakkar, 12 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Okara, one in Pakpattan and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,147,352 tests for COVID-19 so far while 153,644 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Jhelum Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

26 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

26 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

26 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.