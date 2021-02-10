UrduPoint.com
Coronaviris Claims 29 Lives, 410 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Coronaviris claims 29 lives, 410 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 29 precious lives whereas 410 new cases were reported on Wednesday in the province which turned the death toll to 4,948.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 161,757.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 235 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, five in Kasur,10 in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, one in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, three in Gujrat, 55 in Faisalabad,12 in Toba Tek Singh, four in Chineot,11 in Sargodha, one in Bhakkar, three in Multan, two in Khanewal, eight in Vehari, one in Lodharan,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Layyah, one in Muzaffargarh, five in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, eight in Rahimyar Khan, one in Rajanpur, one in Okara and four new cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,050,303 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 149,268 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

