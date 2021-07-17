Coronaviris claims nine more lives, 415 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed nine more lives and 415 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Saturday, death toll reached 10,874 and a total number of cases were recorded 349,890 while 329,478 patients had been recovered so far.

As per data provided by the PP&SHD, currently 9,547 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 134 ones had been recovered.

The health department conducted 17,684 tests for the COVID-19 and total 5.93 million tests had been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 352,612 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 11,948,015 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faceswith masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom the COVID-19.