Coronaviris, Lungs Complications May Increase In Coming Months: Health Experts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Coronaviris, lungs complications may increase in coming months: health experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The health experts have warned that coronavirus cases as well as lungs complications may increase during the upcoming few months.

Talking to APP on Thursday, renown pulmonologists -- Dr Kamran Khalid Cheema and Dr Shafqat Mehmood -- said that weather change, cold and continuous dry weather could badly affect those citizens who had poor immune system, especially old age people as well as children.

Dr Kamran said that lungs diseases, especially COVID-19 associated breathing problems, pneumonia and asthma could affect health of people.

He said that after few days, smog was expected in big cities which would be dangerous and injurious to health.

He stressed precautionary measures as, he added, only protective measures, social distancing and wearing masks could reduce the chance of increase in coronavirus and other lungs diseases.

He said that the number of coronavirus had been reduced due to timely steps taken by the government, and the cooperation by people.

Dr Shafqat said that cases of COVID-19 had been reduced in four to five previous weeks but, after opening of schools and other business activities, the number of cases were getting increased which was a negative sign.

He said that the public gatherings and violation of the coronavirus realted standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the Health Department, could cause resurgence of coronavirus in the province and the country.

He said the number of effected cases had already crossed 300,000 number in the country. He suggested that patients with breathing problems should stay at their homes and come to the hospital if it gets worse. He also strongly stressed following precautionary measures.

