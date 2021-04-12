UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronaviris Vaccination Centres To Work In Two Shifts During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:48 PM

The Punjab Health department has issued revised schedule of coronavirus vaccination centres for the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has issued revised schedule of coronavirus vaccination centres for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the new schedule issued here on Monday, the vaccination centres will work in two shifts in Ramazan. The first shift will work from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while the second shift will work from 9:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m.

The Ramazan schedule will be effective from the 1st Ramazan.

