Coronaviris vaccination drive successfully continues in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination drive for senior citizens (60-year and above) is successfully in progress on the third day across the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far 207,464 citizens of age 60 and above got themselves registered for the vaccination.

The Health department set up 80 vaccination counters on the third day at Expo Centre where vaccination centre has been established.

The vaccination process remains continuous from 8:00 a.

m. to 8:00 p.m. without break. In the first two days, 7582 senior citizens received first of two doses of the vaccine.

As many as 88,974 frontline health care workers got first dose of vaccine while 15,177 workers received the 2nd dose so far.

The vaccination is being administered without any VIP culture and purely on merit and transparency basis.

The senior citizens can register their Names by sending CNIC number to 1166 through sms.