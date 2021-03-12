UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronaviris Vaccination Drive Successfully Continues In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:06 PM

Coronaviris vaccination drive successfully continues in Punjab

The coronavirus vaccination drive for senior citizens (60-year and above) is successfully in progress on the third day across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The coronavirus vaccination drive for senior citizens (60-year and above) is successfully in progress on the third day across the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far 207,464 citizens of age 60 and above got themselves registered for the vaccination.

The Health department set up 80 vaccination counters on the third day at Expo Centre where vaccination centre has been established.

The vaccination process remains continuous from 8:00 a.

m. to 8:00 p.m. without break. In the first two days, 7582 senior citizens received first of two doses of the vaccine.

As many as 88,974 frontline health care workers got first dose of vaccine while 15,177 workers received the 2nd dose so far.

The vaccination is being administered without any VIP culture and purely on merit and transparency basis.

The senior citizens can register their Names by sending CNIC number to 1166 through sms.

Related Topics

Progress SMS From Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

PHC chairperson appeals masses to receive coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

US Restores Humanitarian Assistance to Northern Ye ..

2 minutes ago

IGP visits residence of late Dy IGP, condoles fami ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Qureshi congratulates nation on victory of ..

2 minutes ago

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

2 hours ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.