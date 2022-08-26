Coronavirus: 2 killed, 209 new cases reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The coronavirus claimed 2 more lives while 209 new cases were reported in the province on Friday during the last 24 hours .

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,440 ,while the total deaths were recorded as 13,604 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 107 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 9 in Rawalpindi,16 in Faisalabad, 13 in Chakwal, 6 in Multan,11 in Bahawalpur,8 in Mianwali,6 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Vehari, 5 in Hafizabad, 4 in Okara, 3 in Bhakkar,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Pakpattan, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Chiniot, 1 in Sheikhupura and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,859,015 tests for COVID-19 so far while 503,665 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.