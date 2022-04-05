UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus; 2 More Tested Positive In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Coronavirus; 2 more tested positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two new coronavirus patient tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35478 on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1451751 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more reported as positive.

As many as 35092 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

