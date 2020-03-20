UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: 2 Private Schools Sealed In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Coronavirus: 2 private schools sealed in Sialkot

The district administration Friday sealed two private schools over violation of ban on opening till April 5, 2020 in the wake of coronavirus threat

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday sealed two private schools over violation of ban on opening till April 5, 2020 in the wake of coronavirus threat.

According to senior officials, one private school was sealed near Nawaz Sharif Municipal Park in Pasrur city and the second near Puli Topkhaana locality of Sialkot Cantt.

The police registered separate cases against the principals/owners of the sealed schools under section 188 PPC.

