Coronavirus: 207 Arrested Over Violation Of Section 144

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Lahore Police have arrested 207 persons over violation of Section 144, imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of impending coronavirus threat and overcharge on masks and sanitisers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore Police have arrested 207 persons over violation of Section 144, imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of impending coronavirus threat and overcharge on masks and sanitisers.

As per details, 72 cases were registered over violation of Section 144 and overcharging on face masks and sanitizers.

The City Division Police arrested 68, Cantt Division 22, Civil Lines 40, Sadar Division 28, Model Town one, and Iqbal Town division 33 persons over violation of Section 144.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed had ordered for launching a crackdown on shopkeepers over overcharging.

So far, 24 FIRs [first information reports] have been registered against profiteers.

The DIG Operations warned that no one would be allowed to overcharge citizens in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. He said that people could also file complaints with the police helpline 15 if someone demands high prices of masks and sanitizers.

