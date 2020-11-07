UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus 2nd Wave May Be Much Severe, Warns Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the second wave of coronavirus may be much severe than the first one.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a Water Testing Laboratory at Rivaz Garden Chaubarji and a tree plantation campaign at Sanda Road, separately here on Saturday.

The minister said that provision of clean drinking water by Wasa was an excellent project, adding that through water testing laboratory, the quality of drinking water would be assessed in the city.

She said that clean water was the basic right of every citizen and establishment of water testing labs was an important milestone towards the provision of clean drinking water in the provincial capital.

She said that samples from homes could also be collected for tests. She appreciated Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Imtiaz for the great initiative.

Speaking at the Sanda tree plantation campaign, the minister said the government had distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among 5.2 million families as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and these cards were a fulfilment of the promise made by the government.

She said that all students of the government schools and their families would be given Sahulat cards as well. "Facilitating people is our foremost priority," she added. She urged the teachers to create awareness among students about the precautionary measures on coronavirus.

