Coronavirus: 3 hotels sealed for serving meal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Salkot Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul has sealed three hotels in Sialkot city for serving meals to people, in violation of the official ban.

Police also registered separate cases against the owners of the hotels and sent them behind the bars.

The AC also sealed a general store of Suleman JJ Karim in Ram Talaai locality of Sialkot and imposed Rs 50,000 fine for selling fake sanitisers.