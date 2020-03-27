UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: 3,464 Cases Registered Over Violation Of Section 144 So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

Coronavirus: 3,464 cases registered over violation of Section 144 so far

The Punjab police have registered 3,464 cases, arrested 6,427 violators of Section 144, detained 1,798 persons and released 173 after issuance of a warning since March 26, according to the police sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab police have registered 3,464 cases, arrested 6,427 violators of Section 144, detained 1,798 persons and released 173 after issuance of a warning since March 26, according to the police sources.

As per orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions, issued by the Punjab government regarding implementation of Section 144 and lockdwon of the province.

Also, during action against hoarding, police teams registered 99 cases and 96 accused were arrested.

The IGP urged regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators of the law and submit their progress reports to the Central Police Office on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress March

Recent Stories

Two of 83 corona suspects tested positive in AJK

11 seconds ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the next ..

2 minutes ago

The “True Night King” Camon 15:YourIdealPhotog ..

9 minutes ago

HUAWEI P40 Series Marks the Age of Visionary Photo ..

15 minutes ago

No wheat crisis in Sindh: Minister

3 minutes ago

Farmers advised to begin cotton sowing from Apr 1

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.