Coronavirus: 3,464 cases registered over violation of Section 144 so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab police have registered 3,464 cases, arrested 6,427 violators of Section 144, detained 1,798 persons and released 173 after issuance of a warning since March 26, according to the police sources.

As per orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions, issued by the Punjab government regarding implementation of Section 144 and lockdwon of the province.

Also, during action against hoarding, police teams registered 99 cases and 96 accused were arrested.

The IGP urged regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators of the law and submit their progress reports to the Central Police Office on daily basis.