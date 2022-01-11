UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus; 37 More Tested Positive In RWP

As many as 37 more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with 10 belonging to the Potohar town, six of each from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila and Rawal town, four from Gujjar Khan, three from Kalar Syeda and one of each case have arrived from Kahutta and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Centre on Tuesday, 21 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including ten in the Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji Foundation hospital and three were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, nine stable and 11 oxygen support.

Around 4,697,109 people, including 44,558 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, the report stated.

District Health Authority added that 38,347 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,793 tested positives so far, adding 222 were quarantined, including 201 at homes and 21 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,414 samples were collected, out of which 1,377 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent.

