Coronavirus 3rd wave could be more dangerous, deadly: Administrator

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Administrator district Gilgit Capt. (retd) Usama Cheema Wednesday said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more dangerous and deadly while the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly enforced.

He said that if the growing number of cases were not controlled then series of smart lockdowns would be resumed, adding that micro smart lockdown in sub division Denver was a link in the chain.

Addressing an official gathering here in administrator office Gilgit, he said that the district administration would launch an awareness campaign to control the possible spread of Coronavirus virus in the city.

He added that masks would have to be worn at all costs because increase in the number of cases of coronavirus was a matter of concern.

He said that SOPs issued by the health department would be implemented for prevention, and cooperation of the responsible circles would be sought to curb nonprecautionary activities.

He said that it was clear that Gilgit administration in collaboration with the health department had achieved significant success to control Covid-19, adding that now the third wave of corona epidemic would be defeated with the cooperation of the people and with the help of Allah.