UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus 3rd Wave Could Be More Dangerous, Deadly: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:48 PM

Coronavirus 3rd wave could be more dangerous, deadly: Administrator

The Administrator district Gilgit Capt. (retd) Usama Cheema Wednesday said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more dangerous and deadly while the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly enforced

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Administrator district Gilgit Capt. (retd) Usama Cheema Wednesday said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more dangerous and deadly while the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly enforced.

He said that if the growing number of cases were not controlled then series of smart lockdowns would be resumed, adding that micro smart lockdown in sub division Denver was a link in the chain.

Addressing an official gathering here in administrator office Gilgit, he said that the district administration would launch an awareness campaign to control the possible spread of Coronavirus virus in the city.

He added that masks would have to be worn at all costs because increase in the number of cases of coronavirus was a matter of concern.

He said that SOPs issued by the health department would be implemented for prevention, and cooperation of the responsible circles would be sought to curb nonprecautionary activities.

He said that it was clear that Gilgit administration in collaboration with the health department had achieved significant success to control Covid-19, adding that now the third wave of corona epidemic would be defeated with the cooperation of the people and with the help of Allah.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Denver All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chelsea thump Wolfsburg to make women's Champions ..

55 seconds ago

Mining, trade of mineral resources win-win for Pak ..

57 seconds ago

SECP issues Circular enabling Startups to raise Ca ..

1 minute ago

216 raids conducted to check SOPs violations; 80 P ..

1 minute ago

DC checks implementation of anti-corona SOPs and w ..

6 minutes ago

Global trade set to grow 8% in 2021 after pandemic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.