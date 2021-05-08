Coronavirus: 81,505 persons vaccinated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 81,505 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Saturday that 65,090 citizens have been given the first dose while 16,415 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 17 vaccination centres were functional in the district where general public and health workers were being vaccinated. He said that due to high pressure on sports complex Samanabad centre in the city area, more centres would be set up soon.