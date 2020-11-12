Coronavirus: 9 more deaths, 390 new infections in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the province while 390 new infections were reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 108,221, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,438 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, 36 in Rawalpindi, one each in Jehlum, Hafizabad and Attock, 11 in Gujranwala, 10 in Sialkot,16 in Faisalabad, nine in Jhang, seven in Toba Tek Singh, 63 in Multan, seven each in Vehari and Khanewal, two in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, 25 in Bahawalpur, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, 21 in Lodhran, one in Bhakkar, 18 in Layyah, three in Rahimyar Khan, four in Muzaffargarh, one in Sahiwal, two in Okara, one in Rajanpur, three in Pakpattan and five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,714,383 tests for COVID-19 so far while 97,691 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

People should wash their hands with soap several times daily to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They should contact 1033 immediately on finding symptoms of coronavirus, the department said.