Coronavirus a reality, opposition should act sensibly: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said coronavirus pandemic was an international reality and not figment of anyone's imagination.

In a tweet, he said a court decision had come and opposition should act sensibly and stop showing enmity towards people.

He said protection of people's health was top priority of the government.

God forbid, he said, if precious lives were lost, the opposition leaders and organizers of public meetings would be responsible for that.