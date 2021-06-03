UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Active Cases Reaches 384 In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Coronavirus active cases reaches 384 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives on Thursday at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) while 67 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward where 13 were in critical condition.

According to the ATH spokesperson, at present 67 COVID-19 Patients were admitted to the hospital where 7 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 6 were on CPEP, 8 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ward while 4 patients recovered.

In district Abbottabad according to the Health Department, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 5571, active cases were 348, the number of recovered patients reached 4997, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 226 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 75457 where 1244 cases were awaited, 65720 cases were negative, 5571 positive, 1122 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted were 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13048.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 921 places including 725 rural/urban/residential areas, 15 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Rescue 1122 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Luxembourg form joint economic committee, fir ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6: The remaining matches will start from June ..

12 minutes ago

3D Bioprinting Solutions Wants to Conduct Animal E ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

9 minutes ago

EU court raps Germany for dirty air in cities

9 minutes ago

IRSA releases 235,900 cusecs water

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.