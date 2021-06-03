Coronavirus active cases reaches 384 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives on Thursday at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) while 67 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward where 13 were in critical condition.

According to the ATH spokesperson, at present 67 COVID-19 Patients were admitted to the hospital where 7 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 6 were on CPEP, 8 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ward while 4 patients recovered.

In district Abbottabad according to the Health Department, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 5571, active cases were 348, the number of recovered patients reached 4997, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 226 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 75457 where 1244 cases were awaited, 65720 cases were negative, 5571 positive, 1122 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted were 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13048.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 921 places including 725 rural/urban/residential areas, 15 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.