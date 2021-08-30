Coronavirus active cases reaches 509 in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :During the fourth wave of coronavirus in district Abbottabad, a total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases have reached to 7533, active cases were 509, number of recovered patients reached to 6702.

According to the health department statistics, active cases patients have admitted to the various hospitals of district Abbottabad for treatment while 322 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

The total number of coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad were 117357 whereas 1244 cases were still awaited, 104223 cases were negative, 7533 positive, 1719 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 288 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 18430, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 738, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4603, the number of students screened 13827.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1560 places including 1354 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 162 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.