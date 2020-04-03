(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic had been adversely affecting the world's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic had been adversely affecting the world's economy.

The government was taking concrete measures to fight against coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced hefty relief package aimed at providing financial support to the poor and deserving people, adding the prime minister was himself reviewing and monitoring the prevailing situation to control the deadly disease.

The minister said in fact, the spread of pandemic was creating miseries for the people in their daily lives and asked them to adopt preventive measures to completely eradicate the coronavirus.

He urged all the stakeholders and opposition parties to take unified stance to cope with the epidemic.