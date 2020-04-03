UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Adversely Affecting World's Economy: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:54 AM

Coronavirus adversely affecting world's economy: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic had been adversely affecting the world's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic had been adversely affecting the world's economy.

The government was taking concrete measures to fight against coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced hefty relief package aimed at providing financial support to the poor and deserving people, adding the prime minister was himself reviewing and monitoring the prevailing situation to control the deadly disease.

The minister said in fact, the spread of pandemic was creating miseries for the people in their daily lives and asked them to adopt preventive measures to completely eradicate the coronavirus.

He urged all the stakeholders and opposition parties to take unified stance to cope with the epidemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Poor All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner asks ulema to encourage people ..

2 minutes ago

NATO to Increase Assistance, Improve Coordination ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.