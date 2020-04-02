Coronavirus affecting economies globally: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Coronavirus pandemic was not only the issue of Pakistan but of entire world, badly affecting the health conditions as well as economies across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Coronavirus pandemic was not only the issue of Pakistan but of entire world, badly affecting the health conditions as well as economies across the globe.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said with the grace of Almighty, the situation was under control till date in the country and the ratio of virus affected patients was less as compared to other countries.

He said the government would introduce locally-manufactured ventilators and testing kits in next few days, adding the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) had developed a testing device which was being check by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for approval.

Fawad said Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had prepared low-cost ventilators which would be forwarded to the drug authority for its input.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not in the favour of complete lockdown because it could create more problems for the poor.

The prime minister was trying to protect the poor masses from the impact of the pandemic as he had announced a big economic relief package for them.

He said people should not be worried of Coronavirus, rather they should fight against the disease with courage and unity.

Chaudhry Fawad said opposition was busy in doing politics over the matter and it had no capacity to give proposals to the government for combating coronavirus. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was politicking in this crucial time, which was unfortunate, he added.