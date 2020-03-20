Coronavirus awareness campaign expedited at Lahore General Hospital

An awareness campaign has been expedited at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) about adopting preventive measures against coronavirus and other infectious diseases

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-fareed Zafar said here on Friday that two special counters had been established at the Emergency & Out Patient Department (OPD) of the LGH where medical staff had been deputed to provide guidance to the public about importance of hand wash and other hygienic principles.

The PGMI/LGH principal gave directions to doctors and nurses to create awareness among patients and their attendants about keeping the house and body neat and clean.

He said that lectures were being given regularly to doctors, nurses, medical students and paramedical staff on coronavirus. He called upon the nursing superintendent, principal Nursing College, Ameeruddin Medical College and Allied Health Sciences to come forward, along with students, and launch an aggressive campaign, especially on the social media, about coronavirus and infectious diseases.