Coronavirus Balochistan Govt Decides To Take Disciplinary Action Against 13 Absent Doctors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:39 PM

Coronavirus Balochistan govt decides to take disciplinary action against 13 absent doctors

The government directed the doctors to perform their duties at the isolation wards but 13 doctors remained absent from their duties.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) Balochistan government decided to take disciplinary action against 13 doctors for being absent from their duties at quarantined wards set for coronavirus patients here on Monday.

The provincial government directed the doctors to do their duties at quarantined wards established for coronavirus but 13 doctors did not join their duties so far. The sources said that the government decided to take disciplinary action against the doctors over their alleged criminal negligence.

There are total 10 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Balochistan province whereas Sindh is at the top with 76 confirmed cases of the outbreak.

The Sindh government had also announced strict action against the doctors who were showed reluctance to perform their duties at the hospital at this difficult time of coronavirus.

Earlier, the reports emerged that there is no testing facility, gear and kit but Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan rejected all these reports. He shared the pictures of the kits and gears, and staff working against this new disease.

The Sindh government had already made it clear to the doctors and paramedical staff that strict action would be taken if anyone committed negligence in performing their duties in fight against novel coroanvirus.

