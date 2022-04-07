UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Brought Under Control With Effective Measures: Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control with the grace of Allah Almighty and effective measures of the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control with the grace of Allah Almighty and effective measures of the Punjab government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he appreciated the cooperation extended by the Federal government and the NCOC along with the role of the medical community.

Similarly, the apex committee also played its role in the province, he added. The government took precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus spread and made the best arrangements for treatment of patients, he added. The government has overcome corona with the best strategy and its efforts have also been appreciated globally, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

