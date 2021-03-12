UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday has reached 3548 while today active Coronavirus cases were 84 and 147 people have been expired.

According to the health department, a total of 3527 Coronavirus cases has been tested positive in district Abbottabad where 3317 have been recovered.

All-new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

A total number of 52562 Coronavirus tests has been conducted in district Abbottabad where 47418 were negative, 3548 were positive, 717 awaited and 879 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 335 places including 165 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 139 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of the district showed that the health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 247 educational institutions where 16045 tests were conducted, 639 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3872 teachers were also screened while 12173 were screened.

Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received the Coronavirus vaccine which was provided to health care workers.

Similarly, in district Haripur, the number of Coronavirus positive cases has also surged where 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered during the last 24 hours.

