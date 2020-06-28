Coronavirus cases crosses 1000 number in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 cases Sunday has crossed 1000 as 33 new cases have been registered in one day in district Abbottabad.

According to the health department statistics, the number of Coronavirus is increasing drastically as people are not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in district Abbottabad where the total number of cases reached 1023.

409 COVID-19 patients have been quarantined at homes while 579 patients have been recovered from the disease, fortunately, the number of recovered patients is increasing day by day.

In district Abbottabad 4550 COVID-19 tests were conducted where 2730 tests were negative, the health department has directed the masses to follow the SOPs and don't leave homes.

Two hospitals of Abbottabad including Ayub Medical Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters hospital are busy in dealing with the COVID-19 cases particularly a large number of patients from all across the Hazara division have gathered in ATH where Coronavirus testing facility is also available.