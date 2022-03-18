UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Cases Decrease, 77 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

The number of coronavirus cases are gradually decreasing in the province and 77 new cases were reported on Friday while four citizens lost their lives due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,269, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,544 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 49 cases in Lahore, five in Bahawalpur, one each in Chiniot, Kasur, Lodhran, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, and Narowal, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, three in Multan, and seven in Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 10,417,642 tests so far, while 486,148 patients had recovered. The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection, and Contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus.

