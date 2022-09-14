Coronavirus cases decrease to 39 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A significant decrease in number of coronavirus cases was being observed in a previous couple of days in Punjab. About 39 new cases of coronavirus were reported,while one death was reported during the last 24 hours here on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of cases in the province reached 521,872 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,609 altogether so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 03 in Hafizabad, 02 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Multan, 04 in Okara,01 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Rawalpindi,01 in Sargodha, 01 in Jhang, 01 in Rahimyar Khan and 03 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news .