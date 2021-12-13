Coronavirus cases decreased in South Punjab: Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum on Monday said that coronavirus cases were decreasing gradually in the area due to comprehensive arrangements and adoption of standard operating procedure (SoP).

In a statement issued here, he said that not even a single new positive case of coronavirus and death has been reported in South Punjab during the last 24 hours. He said that a total of 2048 coronavirus tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours across South Punjab out of which no one has been tested positive.

He said that overall 1.5 million tests had been conducted across the South Punjab so far.

Tabassum said that more than 23.3 million people has been vaccinated till now in South Punjab and added that special focus was being paid on the ongoing "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign to ensure vaccination to citizens at their door step.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare urged masses to get them vaccinated at the earliest in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus. He urged administration to ensure strict implementation of preventive measures in order to make South Punjab corona free.