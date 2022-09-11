Coronavirus cases decreasing, 50 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :About 50 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of total coronavirus cases in the province were recorded 521,734 while death toll 13,608 and recoveries 505,783.

The P&SHD confirmed that 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 02 in Bahawalpur, 02 in Mianwali, 02 in Multan, 01 in Okara, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Sheikhupura, 01 in Pakpattan, 02 in Rawalpindi, 03 in Bhakkar and 03 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,965,995 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19.