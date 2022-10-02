Coronavirus cases decreasing in Punjab, 13 new cases reported on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The number of coronavirus cases are decreasing in Punjab as 13 new cases were reported, showing 0.8 percent positive rate while one citizen lost his life to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 522,211 while death toll 13,612 and recoveries 506,815.

The P&SHD confirmed that 07 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 02 in Bahawalpur, 01 in Multan, 01 in Sahiwal, 01 in Sialkot and 01 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 12,241,820 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks.