Coronavirus Cases: Doctors Demand Exemption Of Biometric Attendance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Doctors on Tuesday demanded of Punjab Health Department to exempt them and other staffers of District and Tehsil headquarters hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) from biometric attendance to refrain from contracting COVID-19.

A senior doctor serving in a public health facility told APP that Primary & secondary healthcare department notified on June 30 that doctors,nurses, paramedical and other staff of DHQs, THQs, BHUs and RHCs would mark their biometric attendance under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The doctor said as number of coronavirus cases were increasing and under these circumstances it will be risking one's life to mark biometric attendance.

He said that a register was available at the health facilities for attendance. Tertiary Care Hospitals were already exempted of this procedure,the doctor said adding that government should consider their request of exempting biometric attendance.

He said that registers were enough for the attendance.

