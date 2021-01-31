Coronavirus cases gradually decreasing in Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Eight patients of Coronavirus on Sunday were recovered in the district during the last 24 hours while the total number of positive cases reduced to 64.

The total number of Coronavirus cases was decreasing gradually in the district, the health department statistics said.

During the second wave of Coronavirus a total 3506 Coronavirus cases have been tested as positive where 3103 have been recovered.

All-new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 3506 where 3103 patients have been recovered and 141 have been expired.

A total number of 37,040 Coronavirus tests has been conducted in the district where 32,013 were negative, 3238 were positive, 1219 awaited and 570 were inconclusive.

The district administration and health department imposed smart lockdown at 257 places including 112 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 114 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

In district Haripur 23 new Coronavirus cases were confirmed while 34 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours.

Chairman Doctor's Association District Haripur Dr. Raza Husnain Raza Turabi once again warned people and said that the second wave of Coronavirus was more lethal and masses had to follow the SOPs for their own safety.

He further said that during the second wave the number of Coronavirus positive cases and death ratio in the district was increased, adding now people were ignoring the SOPs which was alarming.