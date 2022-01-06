Coronavirus cases increases four times in last ten days

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The ratio of Coronavirus positivity cases has risen four times in the Rawalpindi district during the last ten days, which needed to be tackled on emergency basis.

District Health Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed said that the ratio of positive cases was 0.64 on December 26, which has slightly risen to 1.64 per cent on January 6.

He said that to control this emerging worrying situation, the health authority has recommended imposing smart lockdown in those areas from where 3 to 4 COVID-19 cases were being reported at a time.

Dr Waqar informed that 1583 samples were sent to different laboratories on January 5, out of which 26 were declared positive, while the number of positive cases was four out of 980 samples on December 26.

He said that the ratio of corona cases increased from December 31 sharply while most of the patients were reported from Bahria town phase-8 and Mughalabad.

The spokesman urged the people to strictly observe coronavirus SOPs, use masks, and avoid unnecessarily visiting crowded places.

He informed that the ratio of positive cases was 8.8 per cent during the second wave of pandemic and 10.15 in the third wave.