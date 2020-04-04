UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases May Go Up To 50,000 In Pakistan Till End Of April, SC Told

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:41 PM

Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan till end of April, SC told

The government has also shared the details of possible critical cases with the top court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-April 4th, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus cases could go up to 50,000 till end of April, a report of National Action Plan (NAP) submitted to the Supreme Court revealed here on Saturday.

The Federal government informed the top court about the maximum cases of Coroanvirus in the country till the end of ongoing month.

The Supreme court was also told about the numbers of critical cases at the end of this month.

“There will at least 7,000 serious cases and around 2500 will the most critical cases while the rest of 41,000 will be normal,” the government told the top court in its report regarding the impact of global Coronavirus pandemic on Pakistan.

The government also informed the top court that separate SOPs were made for the passengers coming to Pakistan from other countries and for the people died here for their burial. Around 222 suspected patients of Coronavirus were identified and they were being treated at different health centers, it further said.

It stated that Special Coronavirus Counters were established at all airports and emergency was imposed at Taftan border and the area closed to Iran.

“A 300-bed Quarantine centre has been established in Islamabad and 154-bed isolation wards have also been set up there,” the government said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Iran Died April Border All From Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Marathon at Home ..

25 seconds ago

Jebel Ali Customs Center provides customs clearanc ..

10 minutes ago

PAF C-130 aircraft shifts pilgrims from Dalbandin ..

33 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Surpasses 4,700 ..

39 minutes ago

Magistrates inspect shops, check price lists

39 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures to control coronavir ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.