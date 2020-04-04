Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan till end of April, SC told

(@fidahassanain)

The government has also shared the details of possible critical cases with the top court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-April 4th, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus cases could go up to 50,000 till end of April, a report of National Action Plan (NAP) submitted to the Supreme Court revealed here on Saturday.

The Federal government informed the top court about the maximum cases of Coroanvirus in the country till the end of ongoing month.

The Supreme court was also told about the numbers of critical cases at the end of this month.

“There will at least 7,000 serious cases and around 2500 will the most critical cases while the rest of 41,000 will be normal,” the government told the top court in its report regarding the impact of global Coronavirus pandemic on Pakistan.

The government also informed the top court that separate SOPs were made for the passengers coming to Pakistan from other countries and for the people died here for their burial. Around 222 suspected patients of Coronavirus were identified and they were being treated at different health centers, it further said.

It stated that Special Coronavirus Counters were established at all airports and emergency was imposed at Taftan border and the area closed to Iran.

“A 300-bed Quarantine centre has been established in Islamabad and 154-bed isolation wards have also been set up there,” the government said.