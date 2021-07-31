Coronavirus cases on rise in KTH

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus cases were on rise in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and currently 71 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment in the hospital.

A spokesman of the hospital told media men here on Saturday that the KTH has 106 beds for corona patients while the number of coronary heart disease patients was being increased with the each passing day.

He urged upon the public to adopt preventive measures of the virus and strictly follow the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

He said those who had not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus should get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

The spokesman informed that the hospital has 25 ventilators for coronavirus patients out of which 12 were in use in intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

There are currently 34 patients being treated at High Dependency Units (HDUs). He also confirmed the death of a corona patient.

