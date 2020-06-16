Coronavirus cases reach 1456 in Sialkot

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1456 after the registration of 70 fresh cases in the district during the last 24 hours

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1456 after the registration of 70 fresh cases in the district during the last 24 hours.

Senior officials from health department said on Tuesday that 70 suspected patients were quarantined in the district tested positive for coronavirus.

The patients were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.