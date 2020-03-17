UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Reach 187; NIH Confirms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) related cases reached 187 in the country with addition of 134 new positive cases.

According to an official of NIH, 150 cases are in Sindh, 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Balochistan, four in Islamabad Capital Territory, three in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Punjab.

The 183 new cases are being treated at hospitals while four patients have been discharged after complete recovery.

As of Tuesday morning, 187 people have tested positive out of 499 tests which were performed across the country in last 24 hours while so far 1,571 tests have been performed.

Total travelers screened at points of entry were 20,187 in last 24 hours while so far 995,821 passengers have been screened. Total 95 suspected were reported from screening at points of entry.

The National Emergency Operation Centre helpline 1166 received so far 33,427 calls since January 31 this year, with 7,234 new calls.

He advised citizens to clean hands regularly with an alcohol-based hand rub, or wash them with soap besides cleaning surfaces regularly with recommended disinfectants.

He asked citizens to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands and practice respiratory hygiene by coughing or sneezing into a bent elbow or tissue and then immediately dispose off.

He said citizens should wear a medical or surgical mask if they have respiratory symptoms and perform hand hygiene after disposing off of the mask. He asked to maintain a minimum of mandatory one meter distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.

He asked the healthcare workers to select and use appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He also asked for ensuring the availability of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) resources such as appropriate infrastructure, clear IPC policies, access to lab testing, triage and patient placement, adequate staff and training of staff at allocated hospital.

He said the environmental and engineering controls aimed at reducing the spread of pathogens and reducing the contamination of surfaces and inanimate objects.

