Coronavirus Cases Reached To 993 In KP With 45 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reached to 993 with emergence of 58 new cases in the province on April 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reached to 993 with emergence of 58 new cases in the province on April 16.

According to a statement issued by Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, three new deaths were reported in the province on Thursday, increasing the total number of fatalities to 44 in the province.

Similarly, the number of recovered patients from the infection has been reached to 205 in the province.

The province has conducted about 5266 tests so far till April 16, 2020, while the number of suspected cases whose tests are under investigation is around 1904, the statement said.

