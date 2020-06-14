Coronavirus cases reaches 1034 in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :-:As many as 1034 confirmed coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Sargodha division, of whom, 24 lost their lives while 472 patients recovered.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Hayyat said that 6551 persons were quarantined, out of which, the report of 392 were found negative and 77 were positive for COVID-19.

While, 1040 tableeghi people were found negative for coronavirus and 216 were found positive who have been sent to their homes after recovering.

He said that 529 locals were found positive with coronavirus, out of which 23 were healthcare professionals, 47 policemen and two prisoners.

He said that there were 31 ventilators in government hospitals and48 in private hospitals across the division while the total capacityof 1863 persons for quarantine in the division, he added.