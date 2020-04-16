Coronavirus cases reduce in KP amid lockdown: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said here Thursday that the coronavirus cases have been reduced in the province after strict lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said here Thursday that the coronavirus cases have been reduced in the province after strict lockdown.

He was briefing media about current situation amid coronavirus outbreak along with Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here.

The Health Minister said the government was increasing workforce in health sector to facilitate people.

He said the corona testing capacity was being enhanced to 1000 per day.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said 200 isolation centres have been set up for confirmed corona patients across the province.

The minister said the government has established more quarantine centers as compare to other provinces in the country in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir said the Chief Minister and his team were proactively working on the directives of the prime minister.

He lauded the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff along with media persons working in front line in the fight against coronavirus.

The adviser said protection of lives of medical and media staff is inevitable and Government would continue efforts till the last patient of coronavirus was cured.