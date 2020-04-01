Coronavirus cases rise to 128 as hotels, private hospitals declared as quarantine center

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday increased to 128 as three hotels and three private hospitals were declared as quarantine centers to accommodate growing number of patients in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday increased to 128 as three hotels and three private hospitals were declared as quarantine centers to accommodate growing number of patients in Hyderabad.

According to data received here on Tuesday evening, out of 128 confirmed coronavirus cases, 94 were among the members of Tableeghi Jamat quarantined at Noor Mosque located at Qasimabad area of the city.

Among other confirmed patients, the Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government hospital Kohsar Latifabad Dr. Suresh Kumar and a sweeper of the same hospital which had already been declared as quarantine center by District Administration.

All confirmed COVID-19 patients have been shifted to isolation wards set up in LU hospital, Skin hospital and other hospitals of Hyderabad and are being provided required treatment there.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has also declared three private hospitals and three hotels of the city as quarantine center in wake of increasing number of coronavirus patients in the city.

According to notification issued here by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, first floor of Rajputana hospital consisting of 70 rooms, first floor of ISRA Hospital consisting of 28 rooms and second floor of Memon Hospital consisting of 25 rooms were declared as quarantine centers and will be looked after by the Assistant Commissioners concerned and Dr. Nusrat Khwaja, Dr. Iqbal Ansari and Dr. Abdul Hameed Abro respectively.

District Administration has also declared Hotel Indus Hyderabad, Crown Hotel Latifabad and Hotel City Gate, Hyderabad as quarantine centers till further order while Assistant Commissioners concerned were assigned to look after these quarantine centers as focal person.

In wake of rapid increase in number of patients suffering from Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), throughout the country, the District Administration by exercising powers conferred under section-3 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, decided to declare above mentioned private hospitals and hotels a Quarantine centers till further orders, notification stated.