Coronavirus cases rise to 510

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases Tuesday rose to 510 as 9 new cases have been registered during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to the health department statistics, the patients of Coronavirus belonged to Khalabat, Amazai, Sarai Saleh, TIP Colony, Mohallah Latif Abad, Darveesh, Khanpur, Beetgali and Nara Amazai areas.

President Doctor's Association Haripur, Dr. Husnain Raza Tarabi said that during the last one day, 8 more patients of COVID-19 had been recovered in the district those belonged to Khalabat, Khanpur village, Sirikot and Sarai Saleh area.

He further said that the total number of recovered patients reached to 244 while 9 patients had lost their lives in the district.

Dr. Husnain Raza Tarabi said that the maximum number of COVID-19 patients in the district had minor symptoms of the disease. He urged the people to stay at home and follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to control the pandemic.