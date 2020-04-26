Coronavirus cases surge to 308 in GB, three deaths reported so far: Health Dept

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus cases in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has surged to 308 and only three deaths reported so far till April 26.

GB Health Department press release here Sunday revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Gilgit Baltistan has swelled to 308 and only three deaths were reported so far due to coronavirus.

"The ratio of deaths in GB is only 0.97% while recovery ratio is encouraging with over 70.12% as 216 patients were fully recovered," it said.

Meanwhile, lockdown is strictly being implemented in all parts of GB in the wake of government orders to counter caronavirus.

In Baltistan region, lockdown is being observed from 5 p.m to morning. Similarly, relaxation is being given from morning to 5p.m in the lockdown.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students of GB will reach here from Karachi after cleared by the hospitals.

The administration requested people to adopt all precautionary measures by keeping social distancing and avoid visit to crowded places imperative to counter caronavirus in the province.

