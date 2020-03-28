UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Witness Decline In Lahore: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the lockdown policy of the government had yielded results and the average number of coronavirus cases had witnessed a decline in the provincial capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the lockdown policy of the government had yielded results and the average number of coronavirus cases had witnessed a decline in the provincial capital.

Talking to a private news channel, she said a total of 419 suspected cases were reported in Punjab, out of which, 13 persons were declared positive.

She said these affected people had been quarantined so that other healthy persons could be protected.

In reply to a question, Dr Yasmin Rashid said at least four more labs for testing Coronavirus were going to be functional in different areas of Punjab, while a plan was being contemplated to set up a lab in every division.

Related Topics

Punjab Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

47 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolat ..

2 minutes ago

Britain Prime Minister tests positive for virus as ..

2 minutes ago

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid viru ..

2 minutes ago

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Newcastle winger Solano arrested over virus off ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.