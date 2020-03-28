Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the lockdown policy of the government had yielded results and the average number of coronavirus cases had witnessed a decline in the provincial capital.

Talking to a private news channel, she said a total of 419 suspected cases were reported in Punjab, out of which, 13 persons were declared positive.

She said these affected people had been quarantined so that other healthy persons could be protected.

In reply to a question, Dr Yasmin Rashid said at least four more labs for testing Coronavirus were going to be functional in different areas of Punjab, while a plan was being contemplated to set up a lab in every division.