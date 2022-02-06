Coronavirus claim one more life in ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The new wave of Coronavirus Sunday claimed one more life during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad while 37 new patients have been admitted.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 12 critical patients of Coronavirus have been admitted to ATH Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 37 new patients have been admitted in the hospital.

The health department and district administrations of the Hazara division also strictly monitored the situation of Coronavirus and imposed SOPs to restrict the further spread of the disease. Keeping in view of the increasing number of Coronavirus in students, faculty members and administration Hazara university Mansehra was also closed for10 days.

According to notification issued by the DC Mansehra, the university was locked down/closed on the recommendation of health department for 10 days.

The DC ordered Assistant Commissioner Baffa Pakhal to deploy Revenue staff and Corona Tiger Force for necessary action, Mansehra police were also directed to deploy their force till the de-seal of the university while TMA staff was directed to chlorinate the areas to stop further spread of the virus.