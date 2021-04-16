Coronavirus claimed 35 move lives in KP: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 35 people have died from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, an official of the health department confirmed here on Friday.

With 35 more death, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2796 with 1129 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Health Department Official said.

The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 13419 while 789 Corona patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 87,320, the official informed the media men.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 485 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 41,677. He said the death toll from corona rises to 16 in Peshawar in last 24 hours and with this 16 more death, the overall death toll in Peshawar reached to 1465, the official said.

He informed that 7,739 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and the rate of positive cases in 7 districts is more than 20%. Mardan tops the list with the highest positive case rate of 30%.

The rate of positive cases in Buner is 29% while the rate of positive cases in Peshawar is 27%, the Health Department official said.

He said, ten districts of the province have received 10% positive corona cases and 934 patients undergoing treatment on HDU, 125 ICU and 61 on ventilator in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the number of corona patients in LRH has reached 375, the spokesman Muhammad Asim informed the media men.

He said a total of 29 patients has admitted in ICU. The number of beds for Corona patients in LRH has been increased to 441 and the number of beds is being gradually increased on a daily basis, he added.